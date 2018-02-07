[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
Eyewitness News | Despite the postponement of Sona 2018 and cancellation of a special ANC NEC meeting, it looked like one big happy family when President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ministers and Deputy Ministers met for scheduled meetings of Cabinet committees on 7 February 2018.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Maimane: Parliament elects a president, not Luthuli House
-
Ahead of Day Zero in Cape Town
-
[LISTEN] #ZumaExit: Making sense of bid to oust the president
-
[WATCH] Nkoana-Mashabane delivers closing remarks at BRICS meeting
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
[LISTEN] Baleka Mbete announces Sona postponement
-
[WATCH] Maimane: Sona should not be delivered by tsotsi Zuma
-
[WATCH] Malema: Motsoaledi's crocodile tears are not going to mislead us
-
[WATCH] Malema: Why spend millions on Sona when no one will watch?
-
[LISTEN] Diko: No 'dismiss Jacob Zuma' agenda for ANC NEC
-
Key moments in the political life of Jacob Zuma
-
[WATCH] Magashule booed, called 'sell out' by ANC members
-
[WATCH] Malema: Ramaphosa is not from a 'lucky packet'
-
[WATCH] Malema: We warned you about delinquent Zuma
-
[WATCH] ANC, BLF members clash at Luthuli House
-
[LISTEN] Have we missed the point on what 'Inxeba: The Wound' is really about?
-
[WATCH] ANC top 6 meet traditional leaders in Limpopo
-
[LISTEN] Concerns over illiterate SAPS members
-
Allister Coetzee fired as Springbok coach
-
[LISTEN] Sello Maake Ka-Ncube remembers David Phetoe
-
[LISTEN] 'Zuma should not be addressing Sona'
-
Value of bitcoin in US dollars
-
[WATCH] #SibanyeGold: Miners free!
-
[LISTEN] The different types of soulmates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.