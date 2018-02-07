Popular Topics
Faked out: Putin not visiting SA, says Presidency

The Presidency has labelled the news as fake and a fabrication.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (front) and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attend a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi on 11 October 2017. Picture: AFP.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (front) and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attend a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi on 11 October 2017. Picture: AFP.
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has denied issuing a statement that Russian president Vladimir Putin will be visiting South Africa later this week.

The denial comes in the wake of a statement seen on social media claiming that the Russian leader would be in South Africa between 8 and 11 February and that he would be hosted by President Jacob Zuma at his Pretoria residence.

The Presidency has labelled the news as fake and a fabrication.

The fake news statement caught a number of local news agencies off guard and they were forced to retract their reports on the matter.

Needless to say, social media was not impressed.

