Faked out: Putin not visiting SA, says Presidency

The Presidency has labelled the news as fake and a fabrication.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has denied issuing a statement that Russian president Vladimir Putin will be visiting South Africa later this week.

The denial comes in the wake of a statement seen on social media claiming that the Russian leader would be in South Africa between 8 and 11 February and that he would be hosted by President Jacob Zuma at his Pretoria residence.

The fake news statement caught a number of local news agencies off guard and they were forced to retract their reports on the matter.

Needless to say, social media was not impressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is coming to South Africa to finalize that Nuclear Deal. pic.twitter.com/fUKBf3uPuI — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) February 6, 2018

The Presidency now says Putin isn’t coming.



Zuma has gone rogue. He’s trolling us. pic.twitter.com/VnOYM27iiJ — #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) February 6, 2018

Journalism fighting so hard not to be regulated by government. But one fake WhatsApp about Putin coming & most news eds and journalists retweet? You are doing yourselves no favours guys. Go back to basics, instead of giving them ammo. VERIFY! We need good journalism in SA. — Jeanine Cameron (@J9Thinks) February 6, 2018