[EXPLAINER] How to remove a sitting president
The Constitution provides for two ways to remove a sitting president before his term ends.
CAPE TOWN - With President Jacob Zuma under pressure to resign or the African National Congress (ANC) to recall him, what are the options should he refuse to go?
The Constitution provides for two ways to remove a sitting president before his term ends.
A motion of no confidence in the National Assembly needs a simple majority to pass and compels the president, his Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers to resign.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants its no-confidence motion, set down for 22 February, to be debated ahead of the State of The Nation Address (Sona) with a secret ballot.
In 2017, a significant number of ANC MPs broke ranks to support an opposition motion of no confidence, which was defeated.
Section 89 of the Constitution provides for impeachment on the grounds of serious misconduct or serious violation of the Constitution, the law, or incapacity.
It needs a two-thirds majority to pass and a president removed in this way loses all benefits and may not hold public office again. Parliament is overhauling the rules for this under orders from the Constitutional Court.
Either process allows for a 30 -day period for the National Assembly to elect a new president.
If this fails, the Speaker must dissolve Parliament and fresh national elections must be held.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
