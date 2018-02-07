Drought-hit Vredendal look set to intensify water restrictions

Level 4 water restrictions are in place to curb excessive water use.

VREDENDAL- Crippling drought conditions in Vredendal might prompt intensified water restrictions.

The Matzikama municipality’s Disaster Management Forum will meet this week to discuss the water crisis that threatens to collapse key economic drivers in the region.

If level 5 water restrictions are implemented, households will be capped at 20 kilolitres per month.

Officials project that water for the town of 71,000 residents, might run out by the end of this year, as dam levels are at 14%.

The municipality’s Rian Basson: "We also started a project, the EPWP project where we employ unemployed people. We train them to do plumbing work with our maintenance teams and we go into areas, if there’s water leaks they assist to fix that."

Awareness campaigns have also been directed at schools and businesses to drive down consumption.

