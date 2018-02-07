Day Zero set to hit Matzikama region in WC sooner than expected
Authorities in Vredendal, in the northern parts of the Western Cape, fear the local economy stands to lose at least R600 million in revenue due to the drought.
CAPE TOWN - Day Zero for the Matzikama region’s agricultural sector is estimated to arrive at the end of March.
Authorities in Vredendal, in the northern parts of the Western Cape, fear the local economy stands to lose at least R600 million in revenue due to the drought.
The region was declared a disaster area in September 2017.
Patches of green vineyards are a peculiar contrast to the arid surroundings leading to Vredendal from the N7.
The Clanwilliam Dam, the region’s water lifeline, is just 14% full.
Municipal officials fear that as many as 14,000 jobs in the agriculture sector alone are at risk if the drought continues to bite.
Farmer Barend Vorster says that it takes meticulous planning to still produce grapes while retaining his 190 workers.
“I had to make a difficult decision and leave about 30% of our vineyard. I took away the water and use it on other higher yield crops. Our table grapes are 50% down from last year.”
Water quotas for the sector have been reduced from 12,000m3 to 1,400m3 per hectare.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
#WaterCrisis: ‘Municipalities shouldn’t rely on emergency grant only’
-
Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president
-
Gautrain employee killed in accident at Hatfield depot
-
Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
-
It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings
-
[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.