Day Zero set to hit Matzikama region in WC sooner than expected

Authorities in Vredendal, in the northern parts of the Western Cape, fear the local economy stands to lose at least R600 million in revenue due to the drought.

CAPE TOWN - Day Zero for the Matzikama region’s agricultural sector is estimated to arrive at the end of March.

The region was declared a disaster area in September 2017.

Patches of green vineyards are a peculiar contrast to the arid surroundings leading to Vredendal from the N7.

The Clanwilliam Dam, the region’s water lifeline, is just 14% full.

Municipal officials fear that as many as 14,000 jobs in the agriculture sector alone are at risk if the drought continues to bite.

Farmer Barend Vorster says that it takes meticulous planning to still produce grapes while retaining his 190 workers.

“I had to make a difficult decision and leave about 30% of our vineyard. I took away the water and use it on other higher yield crops. Our table grapes are 50% down from last year.”

Water quotas for the sector have been reduced from 12,000m3 to 1,400m3 per hectare.

