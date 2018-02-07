Dams that supply CT fall further as water crisis looms

Dam levels in the Western Cape province fell to 23.7% this week from 24.5% the previous week, and from 36.5% a year ago.

CAPE TOWN - Water levels at dams supplying South Africa's Cape Town fell further this week, data showed on Wednesday, the latest sign of a deepening crisis that could soon see taps in the tourist hub run dry by May.

Dam levels in the Western Cape province fell to 23.7% this week from 24.5% the previous week, and from 36.5% a year ago, according to a weekly update from the department of water affairs.