Dams that supply CT fall further as water crisis looms

#WaterCrisis: ‘Municipalities shouldn’t rely on emergency grant only’
Local
Dam levels in the Western Cape province fell to 23.7% this week from 24.5% the previous week, and from 36.5% a year ago.
CAPE TOWN - Water levels at dams supplying South Africa's Cape Town fell further this week, data showed on Wednesday, the latest sign of a deepening crisis that could soon see taps in the tourist hub run dry by May.
Dam levels in the Western Cape province fell to 23.7% this week from 24.5% the previous week, and from 36.5% a year ago, according to a weekly update from the department of water affairs.
Forecast drawdown from dams in the coming months as Cape Town faces a water crisis.
