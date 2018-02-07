DA calls for no confidence motion against Zuma to be pushed forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says South Africans cannot be expected to sit around and wait with no political certainty.

CAPE TOWN – There are growing calls for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma scheduled for later this month to be brought forward if he refuses to step down.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that South Africans cannot be expected to sit around and wait with no political certainty.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane made the remarks on the sidelines of a briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Future South Africa has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to take a decision to put the country first by removing Zuma.

The group’s Cas Coovadia says the silence surrounding Zuma’s future could send a dangerous message to investors.

“The ANC must put national interest above party interest. They need to manage the process carefully, decisive action is needed and the country needs to be taken into consideration.”