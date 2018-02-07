Cyril Ramaphosa: Talks with President Zuma 'constructive'

The deputy president says last night he and Jacob Zuma began direct discussions on the transition and matters relating to his position as the President of the Republic.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he and President Jacob Zuma began direct discussions on Tuesday night on the transition and matters relating to his position as the President of the Republic.

Ramaphosa has also moved to clarify the reasons for postponing the special national executive committee (NEC) meeting which was due to take place on Wednesday.

He says the meeting was delayed after he began direct discussions with President Zuma on the transition and matters relating to his position as the president of the republic.

The ANC's Pule Mabe said: “There have been other issues raised that relate to transition and all of that. Of course, the ANC NEC will be meeting to get a detailed report on some of these issues.”

Ramaphosa has described that discussion as "constructive".

He says the NEC postponement will enable him and Zuma to conclude their discussions and report back to the organisation and the country in the next few days.

The ANC president also says he's aware that uncertainty surrounding the position of the head of state and government is a cause for concern among many South Africans.

Mabe said: “There is a tone in the statement that begins to speak about nation building. It begins laying a base to reassure South Africans that the ANC is acting with the necessary responsibility and speed required to make sure that this matter is resolved in the interest of the country.”

This is the first time the nation is hearing directly from Ramaphosa since the ANC top six first formally engaged President Zuma regarding his removal on Sunday.

Read Ramaphosa's full statement below:

Zuma currently remains in office amid pressure for him to step down and the postponement of the ANC's much anticipated NEC meeting.

Mabe says some of these issues include the "transition".

“The NEC of the ANC will be meeting to get a detailed report about some of these issues and at that point, we’ll be able to share with the public on the detail of the nature that. What the statement of the president of the ANC does is reassure South Africans that all is being done to make sure that the interest of the country is safeguarded."

