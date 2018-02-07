Popular Topics
Curiosity, confusion & comedy after Sona postponed

People took to social media to express their concern, frustration and poke fun at Sona being postponed and the cancellation of the special ANC NEC meeting.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma laughs as he arrives at the Traditional Leaders' Indaba in Boksburg on 29 May 2017. Picture: EWN
FILE: President Jacob Zuma laughs as he arrives at the Traditional Leaders' Indaba in Boksburg on 29 May 2017. Picture: EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced the postponement of the State of the Nation Address and the ANC cancelled the special national executive committee on Tuesday, leaving South Africans confused.

Mbete said it was unlikely that a joint sitting of the two Houses would be uneventful if it was held this Thursday as planned.

People took to social media to express their concern, frustration and in true South African style, poke fun at the matter.

People then took to Twitter to speculate when President Jacob Zuma would leave using the hashtag #ZumaRecallMovies.

Timeline

