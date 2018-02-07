Curiosity, confusion & comedy after Sona postponed
People took to social media to express their concern, frustration and poke fun at Sona being postponed and the cancellation of the special ANC NEC meeting.
JOHANNESBURG – National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced the postponement of the State of the Nation Address and the ANC cancelled the special national executive committee on Tuesday, leaving South Africans confused.
Mbete said it was unlikely that a joint sitting of the two Houses would be uneventful if it was held this Thursday as planned.
People took to social media to express their concern, frustration and in true South African style, poke fun at the matter.Jacob Zuma reaction - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
People then took to Twitter to speculate when President Jacob Zuma would leave using the hashtag #ZumaRecallMovies.
Dude Where's My Resignation? #ZumaRecallMovies pic.twitter.com/LcjI3Hmbfg— PSN (@Sakhe_PN) February 6, 2018
Jacob Zuma thinks South Africa is “the matrix”— Cyril Ramaphosa (@dpramaphosa) February 6, 2018
1. The Zuma.
2. The Zuma Reloaded.
3. The Zuma Revolutions. #SONA2018Postponed #SONA2018 #ZumaRecallMovies pic.twitter.com/hniSZYWHPp
#ZumaRecallMovies "They don't call me die hard for nothing" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PWFjVvE9sb— Andani Libago (@Libacs) February 7, 2018
The guardians of Nkandla#ZumaRecallMovies pic.twitter.com/MBZbRyzC9n— Techno🇿🇦 (@Techno_Eastgawd) February 7, 2018
The Last King of Meandos #ZumaRecallMovies pic.twitter.com/eBskIyI3we— NukiRams (@Nukiwe) February 6, 2018
