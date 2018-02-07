Curiosity, confusion & comedy after Sona postponed

People took to social media to express their concern, frustration and poke fun at Sona being postponed and the cancellation of the special ANC NEC meeting.

JOHANNESBURG – National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced the postponement of the State of the Nation Address and the ANC cancelled the special national executive committee on Tuesday, leaving South Africans confused.

Mbete said it was unlikely that a joint sitting of the two Houses would be uneventful if it was held this Thursday as planned.

People took to social media to express their concern, frustration and in true South African style, poke fun at the matter.

People then took to Twitter to speculate when President Jacob Zuma would leave using the hashtag #ZumaRecallMovies.