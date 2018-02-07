CT water crisis: Farmers cut water use by over 80%

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

CT water crisis: Farmers cut water use by over 80%

Cape Town needs to save 100 million litres more per day to avoid Day Zero.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Farmers are partly to thank for Cape Town’s Day Zero being pushed back to May.

AgriSA says farmers have cut their water use by between 60% and 80%.

AgriSA’s Carl Opperman says: “Day Zero wasn’t pushed back because agriculture’s water allocation is depleted. Agriculture reduced water allocation by 60-87% months ago.”

Cape Town needs to save 100 million litres more per day to avoid Day Zero.

Cape Town’s average dam level is 25.5% and last week’s consumption average was 547 million litres per day.

On Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said that Day Zero has been pushed back because agricultural water usage declined by almost a third.

The good news had little to do with water saving in Cape Town, which is still not close to the required average of 450 million litres per day needed to beat Day Zero.

Neilson added that the city is aggressively reducing the water pressure to stretch supplies.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA