CT water crisis: Farmers cut water use by over 80%

Cape Town needs to save 100 million litres more per day to avoid Day Zero.

CAPE TOWN - Farmers are partly to thank for Cape Town’s Day Zero being pushed back to May.

AgriSA says farmers have cut their water use by between 60% and 80%.

AgriSA’s Carl Opperman says: “Day Zero wasn’t pushed back because agriculture’s water allocation is depleted. Agriculture reduced water allocation by 60-87% months ago.”

Cape Town’s average dam level is 25.5% and last week’s consumption average was 547 million litres per day.

On Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said that Day Zero has been pushed back because agricultural water usage declined by almost a third.

The good news had little to do with water saving in Cape Town, which is still not close to the required average of 450 million litres per day needed to beat Day Zero.

Neilson added that the city is aggressively reducing the water pressure to stretch supplies.

