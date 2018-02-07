Commission awaits response from firms implicated in Eskom tender collusion
It follows a complaint lodged by Eskom and an investigation by the commission into collusive tendering for work to be done at Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations.
JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Commission says the four companies referred for prosecution following allegations of tender collusion involving a R4.5 billion Eskom tender will have 20 days to respond to the claims.
The commission found that SGB Cape concluded bilateral agreements with three other companies to form separate joint ventures to be used to tender collusively.
The companies have also been accused of price fixing.
The commission's Sipho Ngwema says: “Parties are given 20 days to respond to the allegation and depending on how they answer, the process will then unfold.
“Depending on the role of the Competition Tribunal, we may hear them earlier or later depending as I said on the companies.”
