CoGTA: Work on track to declare drought a national disaster

Three provinces, the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, have already declared provincial disasters as dams dry up.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des Van Rooyen says work is on track to enable him to declare the drought a national disaster by next month.



Three provinces, the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, have already declared provincial disasters as dams dry up.

Van Rooyen is briefing a meeting of Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee. He heads the Inter-Ministerial Task Team set up to deal with the crisis.

“Consultations are in the final stages to prepare information of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team to consider mandating myself to declare a national state of disaster. We’re hoping this will be finalised by March.”

Representatives from the Western and Eastern Cape governments, AgriSA and the National Departments of Water and Sanitation, Health, Environment Affairs are also attending the meeting.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)