CoGTA: Work on track to declare drought a national disaster
Three provinces, the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, have already declared provincial disasters as dams dry up.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des Van Rooyen says work is on track to enable him to declare the drought a national disaster by next month.
Three provinces, the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, have already declared provincial disasters as dams dry up.
Van Rooyen is briefing a meeting of Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee. He heads the Inter-Ministerial Task Team set up to deal with the crisis.
“Consultations are in the final stages to prepare information of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team to consider mandating myself to declare a national state of disaster. We’re hoping this will be finalised by March.”
Representatives from the Western and Eastern Cape governments, AgriSA and the National Departments of Water and Sanitation, Health, Environment Affairs are also attending the meeting.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
#WaterCrisis: ‘Municipalities shouldn’t rely on emergency grant only’
-
Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president
-
Gautrain employee killed in accident at Hatfield depot
-
Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
-
It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings
-
[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.