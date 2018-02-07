City of CT, Masiphumelele residents reach settlement over service delivery
Busisiwe Mkhwebane stepped in as a mediator between the city and the community in 2017 after her office had received complaints about poor service delivery.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector says a settlement has been reached between the City of Cape Town and Masiphumelele residents.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane stepped in as a mediator between the city and the community in 2017 after her office had received complaints about poor service delivery.
Mkhwebane went on a walk-about in the township in June 2017, where she noted sewage flowing in the streets and broken communal toilets.
WATCH: Mkhwebane mediates Masiphumelele service delivery deal
She says that the city has been co-operative in finding a resolution to address residents’ concerns.
“The alternative to seeking a resolution process is working fine. Instead of wasting time with investigations and only to find that people are suffering on the ground, so this process has made it possible that the city can be able to deliver services.”
Mkhwebane says there are different timelines for when the municipality will deal with the problems.
“What I’m happy about is that at least the daily lives of the citizens will improve… the cleanliness, the plumbing.”
One of the major changes the city will be making is moving people living in areas prone to flooding.
WATCH: Public Protector visits Masiphumelele after residents lay complaints
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president
-
Gautrain employee killed in accident at Hatfield depot
-
Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
-
It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings
-
[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
-
Experts: Paradigm shift needed if SA is to avoid CT water crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.