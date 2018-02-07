City of CT, Masiphumelele residents reach settlement over service delivery

Busisiwe Mkhwebane stepped in as a mediator between the city and the community in 2017 after her office had received complaints about poor service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector says a settlement has been reached between the City of Cape Town and Masiphumelele residents.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane stepped in as a mediator between the city and the community in 2017 after her office had received complaints about poor service delivery.

Mkhwebane went on a walk-about in the township in June 2017, where she noted sewage flowing in the streets and broken communal toilets.

She says that the city has been co-operative in finding a resolution to address residents’ concerns.

“The alternative to seeking a resolution process is working fine. Instead of wasting time with investigations and only to find that people are suffering on the ground, so this process has made it possible that the city can be able to deliver services.”

Mkhwebane says there are different timelines for when the municipality will deal with the problems.

“What I’m happy about is that at least the daily lives of the citizens will improve… the cleanliness, the plumbing.”

One of the major changes the city will be making is moving people living in areas prone to flooding.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)