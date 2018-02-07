City of CT hopes water tariff hike leads to much lower consumption

Just over R179 is what households that use more than 6 kilolitres of water a month will have to fork out while those using up to 50 kilolitres will be paying more than R20,000 month.

CAPE TOWN – With water tariffs having been hiked, the City of Cape Town hopes this will force residents to further slash their consumption.

Just over R179 is what households that use more than 6 kilolitres of water a month will have to fork out.

Those using up to 50 kilolitres will be paying more than R20,000 month.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says: “We need to keep up the good work to lower consumption even further and ensure that we do not run out of water.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Government has disputed claims by Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen that it's underspent drought relief funding.

The Provincial Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Department says it's spent 44% of its drought budget.

Van Rooyen on Tuesday claimed the province only used 24% of the R74.8 million allocated last year.

The provincial government applied to be declared a local disaster area due to the drought in November 2015.

It was approved by the National Government 19 months later.

Environmental affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said disaster relief funding was only approved three months after that in August 2017.

He said national government allocated R40 million towards agriculture for livestock feed.

An additional R20 million to the City of Cape Town to assist with drilling into aquifers and R14 million for relief projects in two other municipalities, Bitou and Theewaterskloof.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.