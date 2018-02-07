Business as usual as ANC goes ahead with planned programmes

The party has appealed for calm as questions continue to swirl around President Jacob Zuma's continued stay in office amid mounting pressure.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) appears to be going ahead with its planned programmes for the week despite the country being engulfed by doubts over the president's future.

Zuma was due to give the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday but in an about-turn, the Speaker of Parliament announced that it had been postponed to a date yet to be decided.

It's going to be business as usual for the ANC, according to the party's latest statement, which details how the party's leaders will be criss-crossing the Western Cape.

The programme, led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa, lists a range of activities including mini rallies, door to door campaigns in various townships and a courtesy visit to Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

All this is geared to build up to the party's launch of the celebrations of the centennial year in honour of the late president Nelson Mandela on Sunday.

As for details surrounding Zuma's future, no one is talking.