Business as usual as ANC goes ahead with planned programmes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Business as usual as ANC goes ahead with planned programmes

The party has appealed for calm as questions continue to swirl around President Jacob Zuma's continued stay in office amid mounting pressure.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Sethembiso ZuluEWN.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Sethembiso ZuluEWN.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) appears to be going ahead with its planned programmes for the week despite the country being engulfed by doubts over the president's future.

The party has appealed for calm as questions continue to swirl around President Jacob Zuma's continued stay in office amid mounting pressure.

Zuma was due to give the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday but in an about-turn, the Speaker of Parliament announced that it had been postponed to a date yet to be decided.

It's going to be business as usual for the ANC, according to the party's latest statement, which details how the party's leaders will be criss-crossing the Western Cape.

The programme, led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa, lists a range of activities including mini rallies, door to door campaigns in various townships and a courtesy visit to Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

All this is geared to build up to the party's launch of the celebrations of the centennial year in honour of the late president Nelson Mandela on Sunday.

As for details surrounding Zuma's future, no one is talking.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA