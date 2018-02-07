Bonteheuwel councillor vows to continue fighting crime despite personal attacks

Angus McKenzie has fallen victim to criminals three times in less than a week.

CAPE TOWN – A Bonteheuwel ward councillor says targeted personal attacks and break-ins at his offices are not going to deter him from going after gangsters.

His ward office broken into and trashed early on Tuesday morning. On Sunday morning, thieves made off with computers and phones.

McKenzie has also been shot at by an unknown gunman.

“I’d really want to get to the bottom of it to understand what intentions are behind these break-ins.

“Again I’d like to reiterate that the only people that are suffering in this process are our residents because service delivery has now come to a halt but we’ll not give up our fight against crime. We’ll find out who did this.”

Police are investigating the break-ins. No arrests have yet been made.