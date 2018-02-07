ANC: Zuma, Ramaphosa having constructive engagements
The State of the Nation Address has also been postponed and news as to who will deliver it remains a Matter of much speculation.
JOHANNESBURG – In an unexpected development, the African National Congress (ANC) has announced the postponement of a highly anticipated special national executive committee (NEC) meeting that was planned to take place on Wednesday.
The meeting was announced on Monday and among other topics, it was meant to discuss the future of President Jacob Zuma.
However, the party released a statement late on Tuesday night signalling the postponement.
Following its meeting on Monday, the ANC’s national working committee decided to escalate the matter of Zuma's future to the national executive committee which was set to meet today.
However, that has since changed.
The party's Pule Mabe says this is due to constructive discussions between Zuma and Ramaphosa.
Mabe refused to be drawn into commenting on what the pair discussed.
“President of the country and the president of the ANC are having constructive engagements. We’re meeting next week as the NEC. We’ll get a full briefing and once we’ve been appraised with that, we’ll be able to make it public.”
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule also would not comment on the president's future: "I can’t conclude because I was not present when they (Zuma and Ramaphosa) met… I only joined them later. We’ll give the ANC NEC a report next week."
The State of the Nation Address (Sona) has also been postponed and news as to who will deliver it remains a matter of much speculation.
Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.
