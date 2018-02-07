AA urges motorists to save more following fuel price drop
Motorists will now pay 30 cents less for petrol, while diesel will be 17 cents cheaper per litre.
JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association says that while motorists should take advantage of the drop in fuel prices, they should keep saving for a potential hike.
Petrol prices dropped at midnight.
Illuminating paraffin is also down by 19 cents while liquefied petroleum gas will trade at 23 cents less per kilogram.
The AA's Layton Beard says the strengthening of the rand against the dollar may keep the fuel price low.
“The decrease that’s coming into effect is obviously very welcomed and again we’d urge all motorists don’t spend the money that you save from the petrol pumps, keep it for the months in which the petrol may go up.”
