23 arrested for attacking security guards at Alex rubbish depot
The city says former Jozi@work employees are demanding their temporary contracts be extended.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says police have arrested 23 protesters who allegedly attacked security guards at the rubbish depot in Alexandra.
It's understood refuse at the depot hasn't been collected since Monday due to the intimidation of Pikitup workers by protesters.
The city says former Jozi@work employees are demanding their temporary contracts be extended.
Environmental and Infrastructure MMC Nico de Jager says an investigation is underway.
“We are investigating every possibility and where we have ringleaders or instigators we will not hesitate, as we have done over the last 24 hours.”
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Ramphosa sets the record straight on talks with Zuma
-
CORRECTION: O’Sullivan implicates Mashuga in Phahlane corruption scandal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker as Zuma deadlock continues, stocks up
-
Police probe alleged murder, suicide in Fourways
-
IFP: ANC transition talks display lack of decisiveness
-
Opposition parties present united front over Zuma no confidence motion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.