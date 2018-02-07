23 arrested for attacking security guards at Alex rubbish depot

The city says former Jozi@work employees are demanding their temporary contracts be extended.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says police have arrested 23 protesters who allegedly attacked security guards at the rubbish depot in Alexandra.

It's understood refuse at the depot hasn't been collected since Monday due to the intimidation of Pikitup workers by protesters.

The city says former Jozi@work employees are demanding their temporary contracts be extended.

Environmental and Infrastructure MMC Nico de Jager says an investigation is underway.

“We are investigating every possibility and where we have ringleaders or instigators we will not hesitate, as we have done over the last 24 hours.”