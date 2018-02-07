22 children injured in accident in Newclare

#WaterCrisis: ‘Municipalities shouldn’t rely on emergency grant only’
Local
It’s understood a taxi and car collided. Two adults were also injured in the crash.
JOHANNESBURG – Twenty-two children have been injured in an accident in Newclare, west of Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.
It is understood that a taxi and a car collided.
Two adults were also injured in the crash.
ER24's Russel Meiring says: “Paramedics assessed the patients and found out that two adults from the light motor vehicle and one child from the taxi had sustained serious injuries.
“Twenty-one other children from the taxi sustained minor to moderate injuries. Paramedics treated the patients and provided pain relief medication to the seriously injured.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.