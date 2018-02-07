22 children injured in accident in Newclare

It’s understood a taxi and car collided. Two adults were also injured in the crash.

JOHANNESBURG – Twenty-two children have been injured in an accident in Newclare, west of Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that a taxi and a car collided.

Two adults were also injured in the crash.

ER24's Russel Meiring says: “Paramedics assessed the patients and found out that two adults from the light motor vehicle and one child from the taxi had sustained serious injuries.

“Twenty-one other children from the taxi sustained minor to moderate injuries. Paramedics treated the patients and provided pain relief medication to the seriously injured.”