Go

Zuma tells ANC top 6 he's ready for no confidence motion, say sources

President Jacob Zuma apparently told them that only the party's national executive committee (NEC) can decide on his future.

FILE: Former ANC President Jacob Zuma sings at the ANC's 54th national conference on 18 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Former ANC President Jacob Zuma sings at the ANC's 54th national conference on 18 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two sources in the African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee have told Eyewitness News that President Jacob Zuma told the party’s top six that he is ready for a motion of no confidence in him or impeachment proceedings.

Zuma apparently told them that only the party's national executive committee (NEC) can decide on his future.

The NEC is meeting on Wednesday to decide on the president's fate.

Meanwhile, a Zuma supporter in the NWC has told EWN that they're unhappy with the way the top six is handling the issue of Zuma’s removal, saying that it should've been dealt with immediately after the elective conference.

However, the supporter says they can't defend the president forever.

LISTEN: Diko: No 'dismiss Jacob Zuma' agenda for ANC NEC

Timeline

