Zuma tells ANC top 6 he's ready for no confidence motion, say sources

President Jacob Zuma apparently told them that only the party's national executive committee (NEC) can decide on his future.

JOHANNESBURG - Two sources in the African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee have told Eyewitness News that President Jacob Zuma told the party’s top six that he is ready for a motion of no confidence in him or impeachment proceedings.

The NEC is meeting on Wednesday to decide on the president's fate.

Meanwhile, a Zuma supporter in the NWC has told EWN that they're unhappy with the way the top six is handling the issue of Zuma’s removal, saying that it should've been dealt with immediately after the elective conference.

However, the supporter says they can't defend the president forever.

