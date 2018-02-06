Zuma tells ANC top 6 he's ready for no confidence motion, say sources
President Jacob Zuma apparently told them that only the party's national executive committee (NEC) can decide on his future.
JOHANNESBURG - Two sources in the African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee have told Eyewitness News that President Jacob Zuma told the party’s top six that he is ready for a motion of no confidence in him or impeachment proceedings.
Zuma apparently told them that only the party's national executive committee (NEC) can decide on his future.
The NEC is meeting on Wednesday to decide on the president's fate.
Meanwhile, a Zuma supporter in the NWC has told EWN that they're unhappy with the way the top six is handling the issue of Zuma’s removal, saying that it should've been dealt with immediately after the elective conference.
However, the supporter says they can't defend the president forever.
LISTEN: Diko: No 'dismiss Jacob Zuma' agenda for ANC NEC
More in Politics
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
-
Is Sona postponement the end of the road for Zuma?
-
[LISTEN] Baleka Mbete announces Sona postponement
-
[WATCH] Maimane: Sona should not be delivered by tsotsi Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.