Zuma’s fate now lies with ANC NEC

The party’s national working committee, which met on Monday, has resolved to convene a special NEC meeting to discuss Zuma’s future on the eve of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma’s fate now lies with the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC).

This after the party’s top six leaders failed to convince him to step down.

Political analyst Prince Mashele says the ANC has never been so divided.

“We’re a lost country... we’re governed by a lost ruling party. It’s unprecedented that an emergency NEC meeting is held a day before Sona.”

Wednesday could be the day of reckoning for President Zuma.

As expected, the national working committee, which has no power to make decisions on the president’s future, has resolved to refer the matter to the NEC, which is the highest decision-making body between conferences.

The NEC can then decide to recall the president.

The ANC’s Khusela Diko told Eyewitness News that the party wants to finalise what she described as the transition, a word which seemingly refers to President Zuma’s removal as soon as possible.

“All matters relating to the engagements around president Zuma they would want to conclude as speedily as possible.”

A statement by the party says the special NEC meeting will also discuss preparations for the State of the Nation Address scheduled to take place on Thursday evening and pending actions in Parliament, including the motion of no confidence in the president.