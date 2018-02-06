Zuma’s fate now lies with ANC NEC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Zuma’s fate now lies with ANC NEC

The party’s national working committee, which met on Monday, has resolved to convene a special NEC meeting to discuss Zuma’s future on the eve of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma’s fate now lies with the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC).

The party’s national working committee, which met on Monday, has resolved to convene a special NEC meeting to discuss Zuma’s future on the eve of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

This after the party’s top six leaders failed to convince him to step down.

Political analyst Prince Mashele says the ANC has never been so divided.

“We’re a lost country... we’re governed by a lost ruling party. It’s unprecedented that an emergency NEC meeting is held a day before Sona.”

Wednesday could be the day of reckoning for President Zuma.

As expected, the national working committee, which has no power to make decisions on the president’s future, has resolved to refer the matter to the NEC, which is the highest decision-making body between conferences.

The NEC can then decide to recall the president.

The ANC’s Khusela Diko told Eyewitness News that the party wants to finalise what she described as the transition, a word which seemingly refers to President Zuma’s removal as soon as possible.

“All matters relating to the engagements around president Zuma they would want to conclude as speedily as possible.”

A statement by the party says the special NEC meeting will also discuss preparations for the State of the Nation Address scheduled to take place on Thursday evening and pending actions in Parliament, including the motion of no confidence in the president.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA