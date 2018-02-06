[UPDATE] Cabinet denies claims of full meeting

It was earlier reported that President Zuma had summoned his ministers to an emergency meeting of the full Cabinet.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams says she is unaware of any full meeting of Cabinet called by President Jacob Zuma.

Williams says Zuma is presently chairing a Cabinet committee meeting at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

It was earlier reported that Zuma had summoned his ministers to an emergency meeting of the full Cabinet.

Williams says she is not aware of this.

Cabinet committees routinely meet ahead of the fortnightly Cabinet meetings to process documents and other matters.

Williams says the first full Cabinet meeting is only scheduled for next Wednesday.

The Presidency has also issued a statement denying that the president has summoned Cabinet ministers to a special meeting.

"The media reports that President Jacob Zuma has summoned Ministers to a special Cabinet meeting today are not true. What is taking place today are routine meetings of Cabinet Committees which are scheduled months before. Cabinet had been in recess and resumed business last week with the Cabinet lekgotla. The meetings of Cabinet Committees take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to process matters that will be taken to Cabinet. The committee meetings are attended by both Ministers and Deputy Ministers while Cabinet meetings are attended by Ministers only.

"A routine Cabinet meeting will take place next week. There is nothing unusual or extraordinary about the meetings. The schedule was finalised last year."