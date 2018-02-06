Ster-Kinekor prepared for any protests over 'Inxeba'
The movie is a love story told through the journey of three gay men who battle to reconcile who they are with society's often homophobic views of masculinity.
JOHANNESBURG – Ster-Kinekor says it's prepared for any protests at its cinemas as the controversial film Inxeba continues to show at some of its theatres across the country.
It opened in cinemas last week but screenings have been postponed in about 16 cinemas countrywide following protest threats.
Earlier this week, the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) claimed that the movie is an inaccurate depiction of isiXhosa culture and rituals.
Ster-Kinekor says it is proactively working with police and mall security to prevent potential protests at its cinemas.
Meanwhile, Inxeba has become the first South African movie to stream on Netflix.
While the film is currently only available in the US, it is expected to be available to South African users at a later stage.
