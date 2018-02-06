'Zuma told to resign or be recalled'

Sources have told EWN that if Jacob Zuma refuses to go even after a decision is made, MPs will be instructed to vote in support of a motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Sources have told Eyewitness News that President Jacob Zuma will be recalled on Wednesday night if he doesn't resign before then and that his removal will be put to a vote at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

They say if he refuses to go even after a decision is made, Members of Parliament will be instructed to vote in support of a motion of no confidence.

Despite this, the African National Congress (ANC) has already indicated that it does not want things to get to that level, as the party wouldn't want to embarrass the president.

The party says its chief whip also motivated for the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

It says it will continue with its scheduled special NEC meeting on Wednesday, where the highest decision-making body will reflect on the postponement and provide direction to how it will assist efforts to create a conducive political environment.

The party's spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “It sorts of appreciates some of the things that are happening and then seeking to make sure that you deal with things in a much more favourable environment.”

The ANC said earlier that while it doesn't know what will be decided regarding President Zuma's future at the NEC meeting, it's already discussed the logistics of what should happen if he is removed.

ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte said: “Yes the logistics were discussed. In my own experience, I have not met a deployee who has said ‘I refuse’.”

Duarte says a motion of no confidence is not desirable as the party would embarrass the president.

“Under any circumstances. Our most important consideration is that we do not believe that South Africa should wish for us to embarrass the president of the republic.”

She says the party has considered implications of whatever decision the NEC may take regarding the president.

“Have we considered impactions? Yes, we have, clearly so. We’ve considered all the implications. Whether these implications are based on the support base of any individual in the ANC or the support base of the ANC itself. They impact on our ability to guide and steer the country further in terms of our own desires to have a country where inequality is undermined.”

ECONOMISTS WEIGH IN

Meanwhile, the decision to postpone Sona has been widely welcomed.

Economists say the postponement of Sona is a good thing because it alludes to the prospect of a new environment.

Chief economist at Pan African Investment and Research Iraj Abedian says if President Zuma was to go, this would mean the fulfillment of Cyril Ramaphosa's promise to clean up government.

“It means the start of getting policy stability so as to bring about economic growth.”

Chief economist at Nedbank Dennis Dykes says business people and investors have been looking for positive change for a long time.

“What everyone wants is win-win type of solutions. So, where everyone benefits.”

Dykes says with a change of political leadership there's a much better possibility of a healthier economic