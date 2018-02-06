Popular Topics
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete says no new date for the State of the Nation Address has been set.

President Jacob Zuma reads through papers ahead of his address at the traditional leaders indaba in Boksburg on 29 May 2017. Picture: EWN
President Jacob Zuma reads through papers ahead of his address at the traditional leaders indaba in Boksburg on 29 May 2017. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have taken to social media to speculate on whether President Jacob Zuma will be recalled or resign from the Presidency after the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Parliament's National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced the postponement on Tuesday afternoon, saying it was unlikely that a joint sitting of the two houses would be uneventful if it was held this Thursday as planned.

South Africans have weighed in on the matter, with some even concluding on Zuma's removal.

Timeline

