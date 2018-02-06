Solidarity to lay criminal charges against Brian Molefe over Eskom pension
The High Court last month ruled that Molefe's reinstatement as Eskom boss was invalid and that he was never entitled to his pension benefits, therefore he must pay back the money.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's woes are far from over.
Trade union Solidarity will on Tuesday lay criminal charges against him for alleged fraud involving his R11 million pension payout.
He is appealing that ruling.
The trade union's Dirk Herman says: “Mr Molefe was not alone. There were more people involved in the design of this specific and unlawful transaction.
“The High Court also indicated that Eskom and Molefe were involved in the design of this specific and unlawful transaction.”
