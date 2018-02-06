Solidarity opens fraud case against Brian Molefe, Ben Ngubane

The matter relates to Brian Molefe’s R30 million pension payout, which the High Court found was unlawful and ordered him to pay back the money.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has opened a case of fraud against former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe and board chairperson Ben Ngubane.

The matter relates to Molefe’s R30 million pension payout, which the High Court found was unlawful and ordered him to pay back the money.

That case is currently being appealed.

Solidarity’s Dirk Herman says the evidence against Molefe amounts to clear criminal conduct.

“There was an unlawful transaction, structured in a purposeful way that enriched Mr Molefe to the detriment of Eskom and that’s, of course, the classic definition of fraud.”

Herman says they have asked the police to charge Molefe and Ngubane in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

They have also asked the Hawks to investigate Eskom’s remuneration committee for approving Molefe’s pension.

