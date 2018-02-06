Popular Topics
Sentencing proceedings in Winnie Rust murder case postponed

Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes Plaatjies were convicted in December of murdering the acclaimed author.

FILE: Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes in the Western Cape High Court on 4 December 2017. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
FILE: Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes in the Western Cape High Court on 4 December 2017. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The two men convicted of murdering author Winnie Rust will have to wait another two weeks for sentencing proceedings to begin.

The two men were convicted of strangling 77-year-old Rust at her Wellington home in May 2016.

Her elderly husband found her body tied up in their kitchen.

Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes Plaatjies were convicted in December of murdering the acclaimed author.

She had been financially supporting 19-year-old Nigel from a young age and had paid for his schooling and athletics activities.

The teenager referred to Rust as his second mother and he denies that he took part in her murder, conceding only that he helped his uncle to rob Rust.

The court has heard that the two men went on a shopping spree in Paarl shortly after the murder, using the victim’s bank cards.

Sentencing proceedings were meant to begin on Monday, but they’ve been put on hold pending the completion of a probation officer’s report.

The matter returns to court on 19 February.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

