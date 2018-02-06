SANParks implements safety and security plan after attacks

A hiker was stabbed to death at Echo Valley above Kalk Bay more than a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks has reiterated that a safety and security plan for all its parks is in operation.

Some concerned residents have joined forces with crime-fighting bodies to establish the Table Mountain Community Safety Action Group, to tackle crime.

SANParks’ Janine Raftopoulos says: “We’re looking at ways of working with various security clusters to ramp up efforts. We already have existing efforts on the ground in terms of our rangers and monitoring-procedure operations.”

In January, Table Mountain Watch said its suggestions to improve hikers’ security have been ignored by SANParks.

The organisation’s Andre van Schalkwyk said he’s fed-up with authorities’ reactionary approach in dealing with the situation.

The community crime-fighting group added that at least 90 hikers were attacked in the southern parts of the Table Mountain National Park since early 2017.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)