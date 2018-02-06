SANParks implements safety and security plan after attacks
A hiker was stabbed to death at Echo Valley above Kalk Bay more than a week ago.
CAPE TOWN - SANParks has reiterated that a safety and security plan for all its parks is in operation.
A hiker was stabbed to death at Echo Valley above Kalk Bay more than a week ago.
Some concerned residents have joined forces with crime-fighting bodies to establish the Table Mountain Community Safety Action Group, to tackle crime.
SANParks’ Janine Raftopoulos says: “We’re looking at ways of working with various security clusters to ramp up efforts. We already have existing efforts on the ground in terms of our rangers and monitoring-procedure operations.”
In January, Table Mountain Watch said its suggestions to improve hikers’ security have been ignored by SANParks.
The organisation’s Andre van Schalkwyk said he’s fed-up with authorities’ reactionary approach in dealing with the situation.
The community crime-fighting group added that at least 90 hikers were attacked in the southern parts of the Table Mountain National Park since early 2017.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
4 companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing in Eskom tender
-
MPs call for Prasa board to be subpoenaed after no-show for meeting
-
Jason Rohde re-arrested after failure to arrive for trial
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.