[ALERT] SA business confidence hits 2.5 year high in January

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's business confidence index rose for a third month in a row in January to its highest since late 2015, with expectations that the new leadership of the country's governing party would stabilise economic policy, a chamber of commerce survey showed on Tuesday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) rose to 99.7 in January from 96.4 in December.