Rise in whistle blowing on cable theft in Bonteheuwel

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel ward councillor says that more and more residents are coming forward to blow the whistle on suspected cable thieves.

The Metrorail train station in the area has been hardest hit by vandals over the past few months.

The central line, that serves communities like Bonteheuwel, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, has been suspended for about four weeks due to ongoing attacks of vandalism.

Authorities have secured 14 cable theft arrests since the start of the year, most of them in the Bonteheuwel area.

Angus McKenzie has urged residents to continue to supply police with tip-offs in efforts to get the line back up and running.

“When these cables are stolen, it places a huge pressure on the people of Bonteheuwel. So, the community of Bonteheuwel is ‘gatvol’ (fed up) of the fact that the services are being hampered by individuals in the area.”

