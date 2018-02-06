Rights group calls on ANC to act against Thabang Setona following assault
Thabang Setona was caught on camera kicking a woman outside Luthuli House.
JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Not in My Name has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to take drastic measures against one of its members caught on camera assaulting a woman outside Luthuli House.
The assault took place as tensions rose between Black First Land First (BLF) members and supporters of the so-called Defenders of Luthuli House campaign during clashes over President Jacob Zuma’s fate.
The ANC in Johannesburg says that Thabang Setona has since been suspended from the party and has handed himself over to police.
The Not in My Name’s Themba Masango says that the party needs to take strong actions against him.
“We strongly condemn what he [Setona] has done and he must know that we’re going to put our lawyers on this case. We also call on the ANC to take drastic measures against this individual.”
Setona was caught on camera kicking a woman outside Luthuli House.
The ANC in Johannesburg says it will not accept such behaviour from any member of the party.
Look at Thabang Setona kick a woman hope he gets arrested pic.twitter.com/zympbFMVKi— kasirebel (@WillNakeli) February 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Politics
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
-
Is Sona postponement the end of the road for Zuma?
-
[LISTEN] Baleka Mbete announces Sona postponement
-
[WATCH] Maimane: Sona should not be delivered by tsotsi Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.