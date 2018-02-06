Rights group calls on ANC to act against Thabang Setona following assault

Thabang Setona was caught on camera kicking a woman outside Luthuli House.

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Not in My Name has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to take drastic measures against one of its members caught on camera assaulting a woman outside Luthuli House.

The assault took place as tensions rose between Black First Land First (BLF) members and supporters of the so-called Defenders of Luthuli House campaign during clashes over President Jacob Zuma’s fate.

The ANC in Johannesburg says that Thabang Setona has since been suspended from the party and has handed himself over to police.

The Not in My Name’s Themba Masango says that the party needs to take strong actions against him.

“We strongly condemn what he [Setona] has done and he must know that we’re going to put our lawyers on this case. We also call on the ANC to take drastic measures against this individual.”

The ANC in Johannesburg says it will not accept such behaviour from any member of the party.

Look at Thabang Setona kick a woman hope he gets arrested pic.twitter.com/zympbFMVKi — kasirebel (@WillNakeli) February 5, 2018

