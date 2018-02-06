Ramaphosa postpones special ANC NEC meeting

The party's NWC met Monday night and resolved to convene a special NEC on Wednesday to discuss President Jacob Zuma future, the meeting will not be held on 17 and 18 February.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced its president Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed the special national executive committee (NEC) meeting to 17 and 18 February.

The party's national working committee (NWC) had met Monday night and resolved to convene a special NEC on Wednesday to discuss President Jacob Zuma future.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma are meeting on Tuesday night but did not give details of what they are discussing.

Mabe said: “I can confirm that it has been postponed and that the president of the country and the president of the ANC are having constructive engagements.”

This comes in the wake of the postponement of the State of the Nation Address that was due to take place on Thursday, however, a date has not yet been given on when the sitting of the Sona will happen.