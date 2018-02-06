Ramaphosa postpones special ANC NEC meeting
The party's NWC met Monday night and resolved to convene a special NEC on Wednesday to discuss President Jacob Zuma future, the meeting will not be held on 17 and 18 February.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced its president Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed the special national executive committee (NEC) meeting to 17 and 18 February.
The party's national working committee (NWC) had met Monday night and resolved to convene a special NEC on Wednesday to discuss President Jacob Zuma future.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma are meeting on Tuesday night but did not give details of what they are discussing.
Mabe said: “I can confirm that it has been postponed and that the president of the country and the president of the ANC are having constructive engagements.”
This comes in the wake of the postponement of the State of the Nation Address that was due to take place on Thursday, however, a date has not yet been given on when the sitting of the Sona will happen.
More in Politics
-
Chief whips to meet after Sona postponement
-
EFF insists on no confidence motion in Zuma before Sona
-
'Are you planning to fire Ramaphosa?' - SACP asks Zuma
-
'Zuma told to resign or be recalled'
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.