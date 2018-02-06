Psychiatrist to shed light on Jason Rohde's mental state

The real estate executive allegedly murdered Susan Rohde at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - A psychiatrist will on Tuesday shed light on alleged wife killer Jason Rohde's mental state.

Rohde's trial resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, but the court heard that he couldn't be present because he's being treated at a medical facility in Cape Town.

The real estate executive allegedly murdered Susan Rohde at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide, but a state post mortem later revealed that she was strangled.

The defence produced a doctor's note when the court wanted proof that the accused was hospitalised.

The counsel also handed in two medical reports and stressed they must remain confidential.

Jason Rohde's legal team requested a postponement until next Monday.

But the State opposed this, arguing that not enough facts have been placed before court regarding Rohde's hospitalisation and his medical condition.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope requested that the psychiatrist who's treating the accused at a local clinic come and testify to shed light on Rohde's mental state.

The State indicated that a policeman and Susan Rohde's brother, who'll be flying in from Australia, will be called as its next witnesses.