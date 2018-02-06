Popular Topics
Parliament working to ensure budget speech goes ahead

The budget speech will be delivered by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on 21 February in Parliament.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his maiden Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on 25 October 2017. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The speaker of South Africa’s parliament said on Tuesday that parliament was working to ensure that a budget speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba would go ahead on 21 February, despite the president’s State of the Nation Address being postponed.

“This postponement has taken into account the scheduled tabling of the national budget in the next two weeks and we are going all out to make sure that the budget is not disturbed or postponed at all,” Baleka Mbete told reporters.

