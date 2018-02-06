Parliament working to ensure budget speech goes ahead
The budget speech will be delivered by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on 21 February in Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - The speaker of South Africa’s parliament said on Tuesday that parliament was working to ensure that a budget speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba would go ahead on 21 February, despite the president’s State of the Nation Address being postponed.
“This postponement has taken into account the scheduled tabling of the national budget in the next two weeks and we are going all out to make sure that the budget is not disturbed or postponed at all,” Baleka Mbete told reporters.
Full statement from Parliament on #SoNA2018 being postponed: pic.twitter.com/rVVjkfhSYU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2018
