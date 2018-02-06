Oceana Group invests R20 million in desalination plants in WC
Phase one will produce 800,000 litres of water per day from the end of March in St Helena Bay.
CAPE TOWN - Oceana's Titania Stefanus Zincke says they are in the advanced stage of installing two desalination plants.
The Oceana group has invested R20 million in desalination plants which will produce over a million litres of water on the West Coast.
The second will produce 600,000 litres of water per day at the Laaiplek facility.
Minister of Economic Opportunities Alan Winde applauds the company for investing in desalination technology.
Winde's spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said: “This is really important because it will allow them to continue to run their business, the jobs of 2,000 workers will be protected and they can continue to contribute to the Western Cape economy.”
“On the onset, the group recognised the great challenge in the form of food and job security that would arise from the limited water resources available to ensure the continued operation of the canary and fishing processes found in Laaiplek and St Helena Bay.”
Oceana produces Lucky Star pilchards, a staple in many South African diets.
