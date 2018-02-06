Nielson: Day Zero moved back because of drop in agricultural water use

On Monday, the City of Cape Town announced that Day Zero has pushed back to 11 May.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town needs to save 100 million litres more per day to avoid Day Zero.

On Monday, the City of Cape Town announced that Day Zero has been pushed back to 11 May from last week’s forecast of 16 April.

Cape Town’s average dam level is 25.5% and last week’s consumption average was 547 million litres per day.

Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson says that Day Zero has been moved back because agricultural water usage has declined by almost a third.

The good news has little to do with water saving in Cape Town, which is still not close to the Day Zero beating average of 450 million litres per day.

Nielson says that the city is aggressively reducing the water pressure to stretch supplies.

“This is due to a decline in agriculture water usage and not any significant decline in urban consumption.”

Level 6B water restrictions and costly tariffs are also in effect as authorities call on residents to use less than 50 litres per person per day to avoid Day Zero.

