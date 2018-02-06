NICD: Listeriosis death toll rises to 107
The NICD says a total of 852 cases have been diagnosed in both public and private healthcare sectors.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced that a total of 852 laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases have been reported to them since the outbreak.
The NICD also says the bacteria has claimed 107 lives.
The institute says 59 % of the cases have been reported from Gauteng, followed by Western Cape with 13% and KwaZulu-Natal at 7%.
The institute says babies under a month-old account for 42% of these cases.
The food-borne disease is the worst documented outbreak in South Africa's history.
The Institute's Juno Thomas said: “Of the 355 cases that we have been able to verify whether the patients survived the illness or died as a result of it. We know that 107 patients have died.”
Thomas says investigations are ongoing into the cause of the disease.
“There are a number of potential leads that are being investigated further and active investigation into a wide variety of production, processing and packaging facilities is ongoing in all the provinces.”
Listeriosis is a serious but rare infection, mainly caused by eating food contaminated with a specific bacteria which is found in soil, water and vegetation.
It is usually present in raw milk and other dairy products.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa postpones special ANC NEC meeting
-
Sasol completes R13.6 billion wax plant expansion in SA
-
Mitchells Plain community to discuss spike in sexual attacks
-
Chief whips to meet after Sona postponement
-
Koko to face new disciplinary hearing as Eskom trumps up charges
-
EFF insists on no confidence motion in Zuma before Sona
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.