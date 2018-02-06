Murder accused Jason Rohde ordered to appear in court or face arrest

Rohde has been absent for a second consecutive day at his murder trial.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has issued a warrant ordering murder accused Jason Rohde to appear on Wednesday or face arrest.

Rohde has been absent for a second consecutive day at his murder trial.

His lawyer on Monday told the court he’d been hospitalised. Rohde is accused of killing his wife Susan Rohde in 2016.

Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide, but a state post mortem later revealed she was strangled.

At the start of proceedings on Tuesday, the defence highlighted, in terms of the Criminal Procedures Act, that the accused has to be present for the trial to resume.

The State raised an objection, telling the court that Rohde is represented by his defence counsel in court, and therefore the matter can proceed.

Rohde is apparently being treated at an undisclosed medical facility.

A psychiatrist who's treating him was meant to give evidence today, to inform the court of his mental state.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope says that she has considered the application and says that she's not convinced that the accused should be excused from proceedings.