MPs left unimpressed by another Prasa board no-show
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s interim board has once again failed to appear before Members of Parliament (MPs).
The board members were expected to appear before the Transport portfolio committee, where pressing issues such as train safety were to be discussed.
This is not the first time that the interim board has failed to appear before Parliament.
Only acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz and acting group CEO Cromet Molepo are at Parliament, along with a few other Prasa representatives.
And MPs are not impressed, including the Democratic Alliance’s Manny de Freitas.
“It shows absolute arrogance and disregard for this committee.”
The committee’s acting chair Leonard Ramatlakane has given the board time until 2pm on Tuesday to fly down to Cape Town from Johannesburg.
“If we adjourn this meeting at 2pm, they should be here… they should make an effort to appear.”
If there's another no-show, board members will be issued with a summons.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
