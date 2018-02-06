MPs call for Prasa board to be subpoenaed after no-show for meeting

Committee chair Leonard Ramatlakane says the board was informed of the meeting last week and had ample time to make arrangements.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians are demanding the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa ( Prasa) interim board be subpoenaed to appear before Parliament.

This comes after the board again failed to show at a transport portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday.

Several issues were to be discussed, including commuter safety and a submission by coalition group #UniteBehind.

On Tuesday morning, the transport portfolio committee gave Prasa's interim board until 2 pm to arrive at Parliament.

But Prasa acting group CEO Cromet Molepo has told Members of Parliament (MPs) board members are unable to appear on Tuesday because they are all in different areas outside Cape Town.

MPs have expressed their anger and some, like the ANC's Dikeledi Magadzi, have voted the members be subpoenaed.

“We can’t have the people who are supposed to be making a presentation on the issues as identified on the ground and the board which is a decision-making unit not here.”

