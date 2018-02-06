Mitchells Plain community to discuss spike in sexual attacks
It's understood a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in the area last week as part of gang initiations.
CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain community is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss an apparent increase in sexual attacks related to gang initiations.
It's understood a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in the area last week.
The forum’s Faizel Brown said: “It was requested by the community in the area because of an incident that occurred last week. The problem is that many people are afraid to speak up because they are being threatened and sometimes cases are not being made for the same reason and we want to start addressing this matter collectively so that more people can come forward.”
The community will meet with South African Police Services, local councillors and the Department of Social Development.
