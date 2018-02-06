Mbalula says fully supports independence of Ipid

The minister made the comments after Eyewitness News reported on Monday that Ipid was investigating a failed attempt to defraud Crime Intelligence of R45 million.

PRETORIA – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he fully supports the work of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and has a good working relationship with its director, Robert McBride.

The minister made the comments after Eyewitness News reported on Monday that Ipid was investigating a failed attempt to defraud Crime Intelligence of R45 million.

It’s believed the funds were going to be used to buy votes at the African National Congress (ANC)’s elective conference in December.

Ipid suspects that Mbalula, his advisor Bo Mbindwane and National Police Commissioner Kheha Sitole orchestrated the plan but they have all strongly denied any involvement in such a scheme.

Mbalula says the independence of Ipid and its personnel to do their work free of interference is a cornerstone of democracy and human rights policing.

He says that policing must be depoliticised and stripped of the paranoia, corruption and exploitation of ANC factional politics.

To achieve this, the minister says only fit and proper people must be appointed to positions of power, particularly at Ipid.

Mbalula says that the allegations against him are being peddled by people trying to endear themselves to the new leadership within the ANC.