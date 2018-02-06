[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement

702's Stephen Grootes speaks to leaders from the ANC, EFF & DA after the announcement that the State of the Nation Address has been postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - If you bought the popcorn expecting some spice during this Thursday's State of the Nation Address you won't get to pop it on Thursday night - but that doesn't mean the rest of the week is set to be quiet.

You may actually get a dose of political spice on Wednesday as the African National Congress's National Executive Committee gathers for a special meeting to discuss Jacob Zuma's future as president of South Africa.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete made the announcement on the steps of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Mbete says no new date for the address has been set yet.

As you can expect, this explosive announcement has got the ANC and many of its political opponents, including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, talking.

First up, the ANC's Jackson Mthembu. Here he's speaking to 702's Stephen Grootes.

Next, the EFF's Godrich Gardee. He says it doesn't matter how Zuma is removed, as long as he doesn't address the country.

The DA's John Steenhuisen says the postponement is a "very positive step".

Now onto Wednesday's special NEC meeting. Or will we see a resignation or a recall before that?