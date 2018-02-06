Koko to face new disciplinary hearing as Eskom trumps up charges

Eskom has argued that Matshela Koko's attempt to block his dismissal is no longer valid because he will have to face an internal disciplinary hearing based on new charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in Matshela Koko's dismissal challenge has been reserved while his new disciplinary hearing at Eskom is set to get underway soon.

The Eskom executive went back to the Labour Court on Tuesday to challenge the ultimatum he was given last week to either resign or be fired.

However, he has since been suspended and faces a fresh disciplinary inquiry after new charges were added, linked to the Guptas.

He allegedly misled Parliament by saying he "opposed" payments to Gupta-linked Trillian and he breached his duties in terms of the R600 million payment to the company.

According to Eskom's new leadership, he also failed to declare trips to Dubai paid for by a Gupta associate and leaked confidential Eskom documents to people associated with the Guptas.

In his replying affidavit, Koko had planned to deny allegations that he was a central figure in the collapse of corporate governance at the power utility.

Koko's internal hearing is set to begin next week.