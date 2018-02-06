Jason Rohde re-arrested after failure to arrive for trial

The defence requested a week-long postponement to allow Jason Rohde to recuperate at a local clinic from an undisclosed illness

CAPE TOWN - Property mogul Jason Rohde, who's currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court in connection with his wife's murder, has been re-arrested.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe issued a warrant earlier on Tuesday for him to attend proceedings on Wednesday after he failed to arrive at court for the second day.

Rohde allegedly killed his wife Susan at the Spier Wine estate in July 2016.

Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide but a State postmortem found she had been strangled.

Rohde's lawyer has confirmed that his client has been re-arrested and is currently being held at the Stellenbosch Police Station.

On Monday, the defence informed the court that Rohde was hospitalised and handed in two medical reports and a doctor’s note.

The defence counsel requested a week-long postponement to allow its client to recuperate at a local clinic from an undisclosed illness.

The State objected to calls for a remand, saying not enough facts have been placed before the court.

Judge Salie-Hlophe agreed that insufficient evidence was brought detailing why Rohde was currently unfit to stand trial.

A psychiatrist who's treating the accused was meant to testify about Rohde's mental state but the defence objected to the inquiry being held in Rohde's absence.

Salie-Hlophe then issued a warrant compelling Rohde to be present for proceedings on Wednesday.