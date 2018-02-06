Ipid investigates sexual assault of tourist near OR Tambo Airport
It’s understood the woman was travelling with her partner when they were stopped by police, searched and touched inappropriately.
JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has now confirmed that it is in possession of a police docket after an Australian tourist was sexually assaulted at a roadblock near OR Tambo International Airport.
Ipid had battled to locate the docket after the assault early last month.
It is understood that the woman was travelling with her partner when they were stopped by police, searched and she was touched inappropriately.
A sexual assault case has been opened.
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says they had difficulty obtaining the docket from the police to start the investigation.
“Our investigator collected the docket from the police.”
Dlamini says that, as a result, no progress has been made in identifying the suspect.
Meanwhile, police say they’re maintaining communication with the complainant, who has since returned to Australia, adding she’s been invited to identify the suspect(s).
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
4 companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing in Eskom tender
-
MPs call for Prasa board to be subpoenaed after no-show for meeting
-
Jason Rohde re-arrested after failure to arrive for trial
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.