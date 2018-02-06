Popular Topics
Ipid investigates sexual assault of tourist near OR Tambo Airport

It’s understood the woman was travelling with her partner when they were stopped by police, searched and touched inappropriately.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has now confirmed that it is in possession of a police docket after an Australian tourist was sexually assaulted at a roadblock near OR Tambo International Airport.

Ipid had battled to locate the docket after the assault early last month.

It is understood that the woman was travelling with her partner when they were stopped by police, searched and she was touched inappropriately.

A sexual assault case has been opened.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says they had difficulty obtaining the docket from the police to start the investigation.

“Our investigator collected the docket from the police.”

Dlamini says that, as a result, no progress has been made in identifying the suspect.

Meanwhile, police say they’re maintaining communication with the complainant, who has since returned to Australia, adding she’s been invited to identify the suspect(s).

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

