IEC confident it will verify addresses of voters in next five months

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is confident it will be able to capture the addresses of all new and current voters in the next five months, as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

The court ordered the commission to verify or recapture the addresses of registered voters to ensure the 2019 general elections are free and fair.

But 2.5 million people still have not been located.

The IEC is now trying to analyse all possible existing information to track down those voters with no addresses listed on the system as soon as possible.

Deputy chairman Terry Tselane says they have already made significant progress.

“It’s a major achievement compared to where we were when we started, so I think people have really been responding to our call to participate in this particular process. But of course, as you would imagine, some people once they are registered, there is no reason for them to go back to the voting stations to register.”

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are the two provinces where the bulk of voters have not yet verified their addresses.

Voting stations will be open on the weekend of 10 and 11 March to make it easier for voters to update their details.