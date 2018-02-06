Grabouw, Elgin farmers to donate water to CT agriculturalists
Fruit growers of the Groenland Water Users Association are to release between seven to 10 million cubic metres of water to help the Mother City.
CAPE TOWN - The drought is being felt in many parts of the Western Cape, but farmers are being hit the hardest.
Agri Western Cape says the sector’s water supplies have been curtailed between 60% and 87%.
The impact will be felt across the sector from livestock farmers to winemakers.
But a lifeline has been thrown to agriculturalists in water-stressed Cape Town.
The group of deciduous fruit growers around Grabouw and Elgin has agreed to the once-off release from their private dams.
DAY ZERO
The City of Cape Town announced on Monday that Day Zero has been moved back to 11 May.
The city says the new forecast is due to declining agricultural usage.
Amid a continuing water crisis, city officials are also focusing on potential health risks come Day Zero.
The municipality says more people have dipped into alternative water sources to augment their consumption needs amid the drought.
The city’s JP Smith says the only source of safe drinking water remains the municipal water through the reticulation system.
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
